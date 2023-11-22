Today's political cartoons - November 22, 2023
Wednesday's cartoons - emissions of the rich and famous, the Voting Rights Act takes a tumble, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
Five key takeaways from Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement
The Explainer Benefits rise with higher inflation figure, pension triple lock maintained and National Insurance cut
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Puffed rice and yoga: inside the collapsed tunnel where Indian workers await rescue
Speed Read Workers trapped in collapsed tunnel are suffering from dysentery and anxiety over their rescue
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Is the Gaza hostage deal a turning point in the war?
Today's big question A temporary pause in hostilities will allow further aid to reach Gaza
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published