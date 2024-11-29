Today's political cartoons - November 29, 2024
Friday's cartoons - history repeating, festive tariffs, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Christmas trees: losing their magic?
In The Spotlight Festive firs are a yuletide staple but are their days numbered?
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Why India is concerned at Bangladesh's 'Hinduphobia'
The Explainer Arrest of monk Chinmoy Krishna Das stokes safety concerns for Hindu minority in Bangladesh
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Is Britain falling out of love with the cuppa?
Podcast Plus, is HIV in retreat? How is Bob Geldof reshaping the Band Aid story?
By The Week Staff Published