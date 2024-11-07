Today's political cartoons - November 7, 2024
Thursday's cartoons - a narrow escape, no contest, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Marbella Club at 70
The Blend A repeat guest admires the famed Spanish retreat's remarkable staying power
By Nick Foulkes Published
-
A bite-sized history of the canapé
The Blend Auguste Escoffier, who ran kitchens at The Savoy in London and The Ritz in Paris, set the standard for the modern canapé
By Simon Mills Published
-
Restorative fasting at the Buchinger Wilhelmi clinic
The Blend A 'regular' fast lasts six days at Germany's Buchinger Wilhelmi
By Bill Prince Published