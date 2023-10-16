Today's political cartoons - October 16, 2023
Monday's cartoons - independent candidates, driverless vehicles, and more
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
Does Humza Yousaf's new independence strategy stand a chance?
Talking Point SNP will claim mandate for new referendum negotiations if the party wins a majority of Westminster seats in Scotland
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Will Israel face fighting on a second front?
Today's Big Question Iran has warned that Hezbollah could destroy Tel Aviv 'tower for tower'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
The potential peacemakers in the Israel-Hamas conflict
Under the Radar King of Jordan tours Europe to rally diplomatic support while US President Biden 'considers trip to Israel'
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published