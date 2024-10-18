Today's political cartoons - October 18, 2024
Friday's cartoons - crystal ball gazing, musical interludes, and more
Trump gets profane at Catholic charity dinner
Speed Read The Republican nominee mocked Kamala Harris, her husband, her running mate, President Joe Biden and other Democrats
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Florida ordered to allow pro-abortion rights ads
Speed Read A federal judge in Florida ordered the DeSantis administration to stop threatening TV stations for running an abortion rights referendum ad
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Israel kills Hamas chief and alleged Oct. 7 mastermind
Speed Read Israeli troops in Gaza killed Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published