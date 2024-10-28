Today's political cartoons - October 28, 2024
Monday's cartoons - early voting, a perfect candidate, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Presidential campaign enters final week with big rallies
Speed Read The race is still tied nationally and in the swing states, where the candidates are spending time
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Was Georgia's election stolen?
Today's Big Question The incumbent Georgian Dream party seized a majority in the disputed poll, defying predictions
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Not lovin' it: why everything is going wrong for McDonald's
In The Spotlight E.coli outbreak comes during challenging period for the once imperious chain
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published