Today's political cartoons - October 31, 2023
Tuesday's cartoons - history repeating, Halloween scares, and more
-
Humanitarian pause: what it means and how it differs from a ceasefire
The Explainer World divided between calling for a complete cessation of fighting and a temporary truce to allow aid to reach Gaza
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Why the UK and EU are fighting over bananas
Why everyone's talking about Brexit means Britain can drive the cost of the 'unsustainably' cheap fruit down even further
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
'This is all nonsense': Robert De Niro testifies in workplace abuse case
Speed Read The veteran Oscar winner has denied claims that he harassed and overworked his former assistant
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published