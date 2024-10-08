Today's political cartoons - October 8, 2024
Tuesday's cartoons - double whammy weather, high stakes voters, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Humans are near peak life expectancy, study finds
Speed Read Unless there is a transformative breakthrough in medical science, people on average will reach the age of 87
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Georgia top court reinstates abortion ban
Speed Read The Georgia Supreme Court moved to restore the state's six-week abortion ban. Many women do not yet know they are pregnant at six weeks.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Harris storms media with '60 Minutes,' Stern, podcasts
Speed Read The Democratic candidate is doing a blitz of interviews with less-traditional media
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published