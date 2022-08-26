California's ban on gas-powered cars, explained

Vroom-vroom is going away in the Golden State.

The state's Air Resources Board on Thursday approved a plan to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035. The rules "would set strict deadlines for meeting that goal, forcing automakers to step up production of cleaner vehicles considerably, starting in 2026," The Washington Post reports. More importantly, the move sends "a clear signal to the auto industry that much of the nation's car market will be closed to many kinds of gasoline-powered vehicles" in the not-too-distant future.

California's decision comes as the United States and other countries work to radically reduce the world's carbon emissions over the next few years — and hopefully avoid the worst effects of climate change. That's particularly important in a state where the 15 largest fires in its history have burned just since 2003. "The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution," Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday. Can the Golden State put a dent in global warming with its new policy? Here's everything you need to know:

Why does California's policy matter so much?

There are a lot of drivers, driving lots of vehicles: The state makes up 10 percent of the U.S. car market, with nearly 2 million vehicles sold in 2021. With that size comes power, not just in the overall car market but also in the regulatory arena: "California holds the distinction as the only state that can regulate cars, because of a provision in the Clean Air Act that allows it to seek a waiver from federal rules," notes the Los Angeles Times. And even that power is magnified: "More than a dozen other states typically follow California's lead when setting their own auto emissions standards," The New York Times reports. That means the state's decision to ban the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles will have ramifications far beyond its own borders — indeed, it stands to transform the car industry entirely.

Will there be enough electric vehicles to make up for the shortfall?

That's the big question. While the California New Car Dealers Association says it's "all-in" on the transformation, the group has also "raised concerns about the stability of the supply chain," including carmakers' access to raw materials to make batteries, according to the Los Angeles Times. Another concern? Affordability: The average cost of an electric vehicle is $66,000. And even if those cars are able to get on the road, there is a question about whether there will be enough charging stations to power them up. "California now has about 80,000 stations in public places, far short of the 250,000 it wants by 2025," The Associated Press reports.