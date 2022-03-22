Sarah Palin says she'd fill Alaska's vacant House seat 'in a heartbeat'

Former vice presidential candidate and Alaska governor Sarah Palin (R) said in an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday that she would be "humbled and honored" to serve in the House of Representatives.

Alaska's sole House seat became vacant on Friday when Rep. Don Young (R) — who had held the seat since 1973 — died at the age of 88.

"If I were asked to serve in the House and take his place, I would be humbled and honored and I would in a heartbeat, I would," Palin said, according to Axios. She also praised Young's "longevity and his passion, his love, his fighting spirit for our wonderful state of Alaska, and for the nation as a whole."

"It would be an honor."@SarahPalinUSA responds to calls urging her to replace the late Don Young's seat in the House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/Vpd6Sn6Ssg — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 21, 2022

But the process of replacing Young wouldn't be quite as simple as accepting an offer.

Article I of the U.S. Constitution stipulates that "[w]hen vacancies happen in the Representation from any State, the Executive Authority thereof shall issue Writs of Election to fill such Vacancies." Under the Seventeenth Amendment, Senate vacancies can be filled temporarily by gubernatorial appointment, but vacant House seats must remain vacant until a special election can be held.

Two candidates — Democratic Assemblyman Christopher Constant and Republican Nick Begich III, have already announced their candidacy for the open seat, The Associated Press reported. Begich's grandfather, Nick Begich Sr. (D), preceded Young as the congressman from Alaska. Young won the seat in a special election after Begich died in a plane crash.

Per AP, Alaska law requires that the special election "be held 60 to 90 days after the vacancy occurred," after which the "top four vote-getters in the special primary will advance to a special election in which ranked choice voting will be used."