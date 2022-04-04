Trump, Nikki Haley back Sarah Palin's bid for Congress

Former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) have both thrown their support behind Sarah Palin's congressional campaign.

"Wonderful patriot Sarah Palin just announced that she is running for Congress," Trump wrote in a statement released Sunday. "I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement." On Sunday, Fox News reported Palin jumped into the race after a meeting with Trump, who urged her to run.

Palin served as governor of Alaska from 2006 until 2009 and was the Republican nominee for vice president in 2008. She has not held public office since but has remained in the public eye. In 2016, she endorsed then-candidate Trump for president.

"Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big. Now, it's my turn!" Trump wrote. He also took the opportunity to jab at 2008 GOP presidential nominee John McCain, writing that Palin "lifted the McCain presidential campaign out of the dumps despite the fact that she had to endure some very evil, stupid, and jealous people within the campaign itself."

A worthy and deserving endorsement of our own @SarahPalinUSA 🇺🇸 for Congress! pic.twitter.com/rK0xpmrpTN — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) April 4, 2022

Palin's announcement on Friday that she would join the crowded field of candidates vying for Alaska's sole seat in the House of Representatives also drew Haley's support:

Excited to see @SarahPalinUSA get back into the fight to take our country back. We need her voice in Congress! ❤️🇺🇸 https://t.co/3JTvxpJWiL — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 3, 2022

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy called a special election to fill Alaska's at-large House seat after Rep. Don Young (R), who had held the seat since 1973, died last month. The open primary will be held in June, with the top four candidates advancing to the general election in August.