America's vaccination rate is divided along income lines

Most unvaccinated Americans live in households that make less than $50,000 per year, Axios reports, citing the latest Census Bureau data.

The economic divide in the U.S. vaccination rate isn't necessarily driven by skepticism among lower-income Americans, however. Per Axios, almost two-thirds of unvaccinated people in the demographic making less than $50,000 have reported that they will "definitely" or "probably" get the vaccine, suggesting that the holdup is often related to other factors.

Julia Railman, a health policy professor at Boston University, told Axios that because "low-income workers are working hard to provide food and housing" it may be "hard for them to find a time to get vaccinated," for example. There's also reportedly some concern about having to take unpaid time off because of side effects from the shots, and Raifman said she's heard anecdotes about employees receiving less favorable hours if they miss work. Read more at Axios.