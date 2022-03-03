Biden pledges to veto Senate-passed bill ending COVID emergency declaration

The Senate on Thursday narrowly passed a GOP-led measure to end the national emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic 48-47, after several Democratic absences allowed Republicans to eek out the necessary simple majority, Politico reports.

Don't think that means victory just yet, however. The bill still has to pass through both the Democrat-controlled House and the president's desk to become law — and Biden on Thursday made very clear he'd stop any such legislation in its tracks.

"Strengthened by the ongoing declaration of national emergency, the federal response to COVID saves lives, improves health outcomes, prevents economic and educational shutdowns, and supports the American economy," wrote the executive office of the president in a Thursday statement. "Actions by Congress to end these authorities abruptly and prematurely would be a reckless and costly mistake."

"If Congress were to pass this resolution," the statement continued, "the President would veto it."

We'll see where things go from here.