COVID 'lab leak' theory: Does the DOE's assessment hold water?

The Energy Department has determined that the coronavirus pandemic probably started with an accidental leak from a lab, although with "low confidence" in the conclusion, The Wall Street Journal reported this week. The department previously said it was undecided on how the pandemic originated, but a new analysis by experts from the department's national laboratory complex, using the latest intelligence, tilted it toward the lab-accident theory. The FBI also has concluded, with "moderate confidence," that a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology likely started the pandemic.

But four other agencies and a national intelligence panel have said the first outbreak in China was likely caused by a natural "spillover" from animals. "The bottom line remains the same: Basically no one really knows," a U.S. official told The Washington Post. China has disclosed little information about the first cases in 2019, stoking allegations of a cover-up. Will the latest report by the Energy Department change Washington's understanding of how the pandemic started, or merely stir up more heated exchanges in an inconclusive debate?

These experts can't be 'dismissed'

There are plenty of "first-rate" research teams in the United States, said Jim Geraghty in National Review, but the Energy Department's Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory "is the biggest of the big-time." It has a team of scientists that "specializes in the study of biological weapons such as viruses" as part of the lab's research on weapons of mass destruction. This crew's "assessments are not to be ignored, dismissed, or hand-waved away."

The Livermore Biosciences and Biotechnology Division's past studies have looked at "how to better determine the origin of a virus," how SARS, MERS, and other coronaviruses "transferred from animals to human beings," rare mutations of viruses with animal hosts, and other topics particularly pertinent when investigating the pandemic's origins. Yes, it reached its new conclusion with "low confidence," but whatever new information caused it to change its mind is "probably extremely significant."

This shows the 'groupthink' was wrong

"China has covered up whatever evidence it has about the virus' origin," so "we might never know for sure how the virus first struck humans," said The Wall Street Journal in an editorial. Beijing also "refuses to let the World Health Organization conduct a more thorough probe than it did in 2021." Still, this may not be "the final word" on the subject, but the DOE assessment "is more evidence that the media and public-health groupthink about COVID," and how the lab-leak theory was a nutty conspiracy theory, "was mistaken and destructive."