Why the Moon is getting a new time zone

The creation of 'coordinated lunar time' is part of Nasa's mission to establish a long-term presence on the Moon

The Moon
The US plans to land astronauts on the Moon in 2026, the first time since 1972
(Image credit: Islam Dogru / Anadolu via Getty Images)
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK
published

The US federal government has asked Nasa to develop a time zone for the Moon before it begins any new missions to the lunar surface.

The head of the US Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) wants Nasa to "work with other US agencies and international agencies to establish a moon-centric time reference system" by the end of 2026, said The Guardian. The system will be called coordinated lunar time (LTC).

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Moon The Explainer Space Space Exploration China United States
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us