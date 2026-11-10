Today's Big Question

Do we need fewer police forces in the UK?

Met Police chief leads call for drastic consolidation to tackle high-tech demands of modern policing

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A rear view of two male police officers as they walk on Argyll Street in Glasgow&#039;s city centre
‘Economies of scale’ could ‘bolster’ what we can do ‘at the local level’, said Greater Manchester Police’s Chief Constable.
(Image credit: georgeclerk / Getty Images)

Police chiefs and crime commissioners are “at war” over their different reactions to government plans to reduce the number of forces in England and Wales from 43 to as few as nine, said The Telegraph.

Many are aghast at the plans but others think there are the only solution to a broken system. Britain’s most senior police chief, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley, said, in a speech last week, that “43 overstretched forces trying to do too much with too little” are losing the fight against national criminal networks, often operating online. The current “fragmented, bureaucratic, top-heavy spaghetti model” needs replacing with “a simpler, leaner service” that has “less duplication” and “better technology”.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.

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