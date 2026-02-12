How corrupt is the UK?
Decline in standards ‘risks becoming a defining feature of our political culture’ as Britain falls to lowest ever score on global index
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The UK has sunk to its lowest ever score in the global corruption index, which ranks 182 countries by perceived levels of corruption in the public sector.
Having dropped more than 10 places over the past decade, this is more than “a temporary blip” for the UK, said Daniel Bruce, chief executive of Transparency International UK. “It risks becoming a defining feature of our political culture.”
How has the UK’s ranking changed?
The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), published by Transparency International, is an annual list compiled by experts and business people. Nations are ranked on a scale of 0 (completely corrupt) to 100 (completely uncorrupt). In last year’s index, the UK scored 71; this year, it has shed another point, with a score of 70.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The drop did not affect the UK’s overall ranking of 20th out of 182, making it one of the least corrupt countries in the index. However, there has been a significant long-term decline from 2016, when the UK scored 81 and was ranked the seventh most transparent nation globally.
What are the major concerns?
In the UK, “the past decade has seen major domestic scandals, the awarding of favours and honours to political donors, and MPs working as lobbyists for paying clients and corrupt regimes”, said Transparency International.
That has ramped up over the past year, said Bruce, including “some of the highest spending political campaigning on record, alongside troubling reports of access-for-cash arrangements and questionable appointment processes”.
It comes as the government finds itself “mired in scandal” over the Peter Mandelson-Jeffrey Epstein relationship, which has done “huge damage to public trust and increases concerns around corruption”, the charity said.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Despite recent talk by Keir Starmer about restoring integrity in politics, the latest score “shows that business as usual is not enough to turn the corner, with corruption concerns risking becoming embedded as the ‘new normal’”.
How did other countries do?
For the eighth year in a row Denmark topped the list, with 89 points out of 100 for transparency, closely followed by Finland (88) and Singapore (84). Venezuela (10), Somalia (9) and South Sudan (9) were at the bottom of the index. The US scored 64, its lowest ever ranking.
Globally, the CPI average score has dropped to 42, its lowest level in more than a decade, with the majority of countries analysed – 122 – scoring below 50. Only five countries scored over 80 – “once a benchmark for clean governance” – down from 12 a decade ago, said DW. Around 50 countries have “recorded significant drops in the rankings since 2012, notably Turkey, Hungary and Nicaragua, due to democratic backsliding, weak institutions and rule of law” and “cronyism”.
With the global order “under strain”, many leaders have cited “security, economic or geopolitical issues as reasons to centralise power, sideline checks and balances and roll back to commitment to international standards – including anti-corruption measures”, said Transparency International.
-
Best places to find snowdrops in the UK
The Week Recommends The snowdrop season is upon us, with ‘blankets’ of the beautiful bloom signalling that spring is on its way
-
The 8 best superhero movies of all time
the week recommends A genre that now dominates studio filmmaking once struggled to get anyone to take it seriously
-
The plan to wall off the ‘Doomsday’ glacier
Under the Radar Massive barrier could ‘slow the rate of ice loss’ from Thwaites Glacier, whose total collapse would have devastating consequences
-
Maxwell pleads 5th, offers Epstein answers for pardon
Speed Read She offered to talk only if she first received a pardon from President Donald Trump
-
Aimee Betro: the Wisconsin woman who came to Birmingham to kill
In the Spotlight US hitwoman wore a niqab in online lover's revenge plot
-
Driver rams van into crowd at Liverpool FC parade
speed read 27 people were hospitalized following the attack
-
Ex-Sen. Bob Menendez sentenced to 11 years
Speed Read The former New Jersey senator was convicted on federal bribery and corruption charges last year
-
How should we define extremism and terrorism?
Today's Big Question The government has faced calls to expand the definition of terrorism in the wake of Southport murders
-
NCHIs: the controversy over non-crime hate incidents
The Explainer Is the policing of non-crime hate incidents an Orwellian outrage or an essential tool of modern law enforcement?
-
The missed opportunities to save Sara Sharif
Talking Point After each horrific child abuse case, we hear that lessons will be learnt. What is still missing?
-
Can Starmer's plan solve the prisons crisis?
Today's Big Question Releasing inmates early is 'least worst option' to tackle overcrowding, but critics say it puts public at risk