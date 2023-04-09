Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Daily Puzzles

Crossword: April 9, 2023

The daily crossword – part of The Week’s new puzzles section

Skip advert

Recommended

Sudoku Hard: April 9, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: April 9, 2023

Sudoku Medium: April 9, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Medium: April 9, 2023

Codeword: April 9, 2023
Codeword
Daily Puzzles

Codeword: April 9, 2023

Sudoku Hard: April 8, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: April 8, 2023

Most Popular

5 toons about justice
Political Cartoon
Feature

5 toons about justice

Should Trump's judge muzzle him?
Trump
Talking point

Should Trump's judge muzzle him?

Jeremy Renner recounts snow plow accident
Jeremy Renner
'my mistake'

Jeremy Renner recounts snow plow accident