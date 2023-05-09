Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Daily Puzzles

Crossword: May 9, 2023

The daily crossword – part of The Week’s new puzzles section

Skip advert

Recommended

Sudoku Hard: May 9, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: May 9, 2023

Sudoku Medium: May 9, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Medium: May 9, 2023

Codeword: May 9, 2023
Codeword
Daily Puzzles

Codeword: May 9, 2023

Sudoku Hard: May 8, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: May 8, 2023

Most Popular

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 scores year's 2nd biggest opening
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
hooked on a feeling

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 scores year's 2nd biggest opening

Succession vs. the Murdochs
Jeremy Strong in Succession
Briefing

Succession vs. the Murdochs

Texas lawmaker faces House expulsion for having sex with 19-year-old intern
Texas Capitol in Austin
cleaning House

Texas lawmaker faces House expulsion for having sex with 19-year-old intern