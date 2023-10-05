The biggest lingering questions after the 'Ahsoka' finale

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The future of "Star Wars " on Disney+ is coming into focus. The finale of " Ahsoka " sets the stage for the next several years of the franchise on streaming while raising far more questions than it answers. These are the biggest loose ends that remain.

Will there be a second season?

"The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord" leaves quite a bit unresolved for a show that hasn't been confirmed to be getting a second season. Its plot could be continued in another series or movie, including "The Mandalorian" season 4. But it sounds like ratings have been solid enough that we'd bet on Disney ordering "Ahsoka" season 2 if it isn't already in the works. Given the production schedule of these "Star Wars" shows, though, don’t count on seeing new episodes before 2025.

Is Thrawn headed to 'The Mandalorian' next?

"The Mandalorian" established that the Imperial remnants were waiting for Thrawn's return so he could herald in the reemergence of their military. That return is now imminent, as this finale sees Thrawn escape exile. So might we see him next not in "Ahsoka" season 2, but in "The Mandalorian" season 4? The "Mandalorian" season 3 finale teased that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) will spend next season hunting Imperial remnants for the New Republic, so perhaps doing so will lead him to learn that Thrawn has returned.

More broadly, this is seemingly all leading to a movie directed by Dave Filoni that Lucasfilm has said will be the culmination of the Mandoverse. It's expected to depict a war between the New Republic and the Imperial Remnant, with the latter presumably led by Thrawn. So far, Din, Grogu, Ahsoka, Sabine, Ezra, and Hera all look likely to appear in the movie, which doesn’t have a set release date.

What's Thrawn's cargo?

As Thrawn arrives at Dathomir at the end of the episode, it isn't revealed what's in all those containers he was transporting on his ship. But perhaps they're carrying more bodies (and potentially Nightsister bodies) that Thrawn plans to resurrect and use as an army.

What's Baylan up to?

The biggest question heading into the finale was what, exactly, were Baylan Skoll's (Ray Stevenson) goals, and the episode still didn't make that clear. We get an intriguing hint, though, when he comes upon statues on Peridea apparently depicting the Mortis gods , a.k.a. the Father, Daughter and Son.

As seen in "The Clone Wars," the Father, Daughter and Son made up a trio of Force wielders who lived on the planet Mortis. The Daughter represented the light side of the Force, while the Son represented the dark side and the Father represented balance. The statue Baylan is standing on looks to be of the Father, who has his arm outstretched. So has Baylan been trying to find these Mortis gods all season? Whatever he has been seeking, the Father statue seems to be pointing him in the right direction.

Some fans have speculated Baylan could be looking for Abeloth, the Mother in the old Legends continuity and a legendarily powerful dark-side villain whom the Father, Daughter and Son imprisoned.

Will Baylan be recast?

Actor Ray Stevenson tragically died in May after filming "Ahsoka," raising questions about the future of his character, Baylan, given his storyline is certainly not resolved. That Mortis cliffhanger is far too tantalizing for Baylan to be written out, so as sad as the situation is, recasting him seems like the only option.

How will Sabine and Ahsoka get back home?

Now that Sabine and Ahsoka are stuck on Peridea, might "Ahsoka" season 2 be like the first season in reverse, with Ezra now being the one who has to rescue them? Alternatively, could Ahsoka venture back into the World Between Worlds to escape this galaxy?

Either way, an appearance by Morai, a bird connected to the Force that was previously seen in animation, suggests Ahsoka is correct that she's where she needs to be for reasons that aren't yet clear.

Will Ahsoka chat with Anakin's Force ghost?

The biggest surprise of the season was that it never featured Ahsoka conversing with Anakin Skywalker about his redemption in "Return of the Jedi." But that remains on the table after a finale cameo by Anakin, who shows up as a Force ghost after his earlier appearance in the World Between Worlds. Does this simply indicate that Anakin is always watching over Ahsoka, or does it suggest she might catch up with her master as a reformed man in the future? If only Anakin's Force ghost could have made some time for a heart-to-heart with his grandson.