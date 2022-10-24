What is the future of Star Wars?

The latest Star Wars series Andor is currently underway on Disney+, but what's next for the franchise after the show wraps up? And when will Star Wars finally return to movie theaters? Here's everything we know: Tales of the Jedi (Oct. 26) This Disney+ animated anthology series consists of six Star Wars shorts, which revolve around Jedi from the prequel trilogy era. Ahsoka Tano from The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian, in particular, is a major focus; three of the six episodes will be about Ahsoka, and the trailer shows her as a baby. The other three shorts will be about Count Dooku, Christopher Lee's fallen Jedi character from the prequels. Dave Filoni of The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian fame created the series, and he teased at the D23 expo the episodes will "fill in some gaps" in Ahsoka's life and explore what Count Dooku is "about as a Jedi." Skip advert We'll also see Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi in the shorts, with Matt Lanter and James Arnold Taylor reprising those respective voice roles from The Clone Wars. Liam Neeson is set to voice Qui-Gon Jinn, while Ian McDiarmid returns to voice Palpatine, and other characters who will pop up include Yoda, Bail Organa, and Mace Windu. All the episodes are dropping at once on Oct. 26. The Bad Batch, season 2 (Jan. 4) The animated series The Bad Batch will return on Disney+ to kick off 2023. This spin-off of The Clone Wars revolves around a group of defective clone troopers who make up a squad known as the Bad Batch. The first season depicts their adventures with a female clone named Omega following the events of Revenge of the Sith, during which all clones were ordered to kill the Jedi. But the majority of the Bad Batch was able to resist this order, so they've now gone off on their own.

The end of the first season suggested season two could feature some intriguing connections to The Mandalorian, particularly Doctor Pershing's experiments with Baby Yoda, which may be linked to the effort to bring Palpatine back as a clone that leads to The Rise of Skywalker. As teased in the trailer, Palpatine himself will be appearing in The Bad Batch season 2, with Ian McDiarmid again voicing the character. Commander Cody, a clone from the prequels who served with Obi-Wan Kenobi and was a character on The Clone Wars, will also be in the new season, as will Gungi, a Jedi Padawan Wookiee also from The Clone Wars. Skip advert The Bad Batch's second season will consist of 16 episodes, and two of them will drop on Jan. 4. Star Wars: Visions, volume 2 (spring 2023) The animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions will return for another batch of episodes sometime in spring 2023. The first volume of Visions told various unrelated Star Wars stories in an anime style, and they were made by a variety of Japanese studios. But executive producer James Waugh told Deadline the second volume will be a "sort of a global tour of some of the most interesting animation studios on a global level," so it sounds like the focus won't necessarily be anime this time. Waugh said episodes in volume two will come from animation studios in South Africa, Chile, England, Ireland, France, and India. These shorts aren't considered Star Wars canon, providing more freedom to the creators to tell any kind of story they want, whether or not it fits within the franchise's established lore. Young Jedi Adventures (spring 2023) Described as the "first full-length animated Star Wars series created for preschoolers, early grade schoolers, and their families," Young Jedi Adventures will follow a group of Younglings as they train to become Jedi during the High Republic era, a period prior to the prequel trilogy — making them, thankfully, safe from Anakin Skywalker. It will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Junior in spring 2023. The Mandalorian, season 3 (2023) The highly-anticipated third season of The Mandalorian premieres sometime in 2023, likely toward the beginning of the year. (It was previously said to be premiering in February, though the recent trailer just said "2023.") Following the events of The Book of Boba Fett, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has been reunited with Grogu, who trained with Luke Skywalker but chose to return to his adoptive father. Skip advert In season 3, we'll be headed to Mandalore, home planet of the Mandalorian people. Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), in the season 2 finale, agreed to help Din rescue Grogu in exchange for a ship she planned to use to retake Mandalore, which was decimated by the Empire; she also urged the Mandalorian to help her do so. But Din is now in possession of the Darksaber, a legendary lightsaber that is traditionally wielded by the ruler of Mandalore. That may put him in conflict with Bo-Katan, who formerly wielded the Darksaber and said in season 2 the weapon is "rightfully mine." She would have to defeat Din in combat to get it back and lead the Mandalorians. In the season 3 trailer, Bo-Katan blames Din's "cult" of Mandalorians for having "fractured our people."

Hayden Christensen is also returning as Anakin Skywalker after his role in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Anakin is dead at this point in the timeline, as like The Mandalorian, the show is set after Return of the Jedi. But he could appear as a Force ghost, which would allow Ahsoka to talk with her former master about his turn to the Dark Side and ultimate redemption. It's also possible the series could feature flashbacks to Anakin's time as Darth Vader or even to Ahsoka's time as Anakin's Padawan during the Clone Wars. It's not clear who, if anyone, might be playing Thrawn in the show, though there has been speculation it could be Lars Mikkelsen, who voiced him in Rebels. In 2020, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said Ahsoka will be part of a series of interconnected Star Wars shows set during the timeline of The Mandalorian that "will culminate in a climactic story event." It hasn't been confirmed what that event is, though some fans have speculated several of the shows that take place around the same time — The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and perhaps even Skeleton Crew — could lead to an Avengers-style crossover, which could involve a battle against Thrawn. Skip advert Another Mandalorian spin-off called Rangers of the New Republic was originally part of this plan, but that project is on hold and possibly scrapped, presumably because it was rumored to involve Gina Carano, who has since been fired. Kennedy told Empire some of the storylines that were being developed for the show will now "figure into future episodes" of The Mandalorian. The Acolyte This Disney+ series is being developed by Leslye Headland, the co-creator of Russian Doll, and unlike many of the franchise's other streaming shows, it's not centered on any established Star Wars character. The term acolyte, though, is typically used to refer to a Sith apprentice. Asajj Ventress in The Clone Wars, for example, was known as a Dark Acolyte. The Acolyte takes place around 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace during a period known as the High Republic, which is currently being explored in a series of novels and comics. The Republic was considered to be at its height during this period, but the show is expected to plant the seeds of how the Jedi could eventually be so blind as to have the Senate taken over by a Sith Lord in the prequel trilogy. "My question when watching The Phantom Menace was always like, 'Well, how did things get to this point?'" Headland told Vanity Fair. "How did we get to a point where a Sith lord can infiltrate the Senate and none of the Jedi pick up on it? Like, what went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment?" Skip advert

Disney originally had Rogue Squadron scheduled for a December 2023 release, meaning Star Wars would return to movie theaters after a four-year break. But in November 2021, The Hollywood Reporter said Rogue Squadron had been "taken off the production schedule," and in September 2022, Disney removed the film from its calendar. It currently has no release date, and it's not completely clear that it will even still be made. In November 2021, Puck reported Rogue Squadron was being delayed due to "creative differences," as "Jenkins couldn't agree on the script with Lucasfilm executives." In May 2022, Kennedy told Vanity Fair the film has been "pushed off to the side for the moment," as Jenkins "is developing the script further." An untitled Taika Waititi movie Disney currently has a Star Wars movie scheduled for release in December 2025 and another in December 2027. It isn't clear what those films will be. But Lucasfilm previously announced Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi will be directing his own Star Wars film, and Kennedy told Total Film in May 2022 that the plan is for this project to be the franchise's next movie, so it's possible it will get the 2025 release date. Virtually no information has been revealed about Waititi's film, though a logo shown off during Disney's 2020 investor day presentation led some fans to speculate it could take place in the past. Kennedy told Vanity Fair that Lucasfilm now has a "road map" for its feature films, and "Taika's story fits more specifically into that." In June 2022, though, Waititi told The Wrap he's "still trying to figure out what the story is," even though Kennedy said Waititi was "currently hard at work writing" the film in December 2020 and Waititi himself told Wired in 2021, "We've got a story. I'm really excited by it because it feels very me." Speaking to Total Film, Waititi expressed his desire to "expand" the Star Wars universe and not just rely on existing characters. Skip advert "I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it's a very small story," he said, joking, "I don't think that I'm any use in the Star Wars universe making a film where everyone's like, 'Oh great, well that's the blueprints to the Millennium Falcon, ah that's Chewbacca's grandmother.'" An untitled Kevin Feige movie In 2019, it was reported that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige would develop a Star Wars film, so that could potentially be the movie that releases in 2027. Once again, no plot details have been revealed, though the plan is for it to be written by Michael Waldron, who created Marvel's Loki series and wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In May 2022, Waldron told Variety he was currently writing the film. "We're finally into it in earnest," he said. "I mean, I'm writing away. It's a lot of fun. I'm enjoying having the freedom on that to do something that's not necessarily a sequel or anything."