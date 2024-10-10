Art and protest in Iran

Regime cracks down on creatives who helped turn nationwide Woman, Life, Freedom protests 'into a cultural uprising'

Photo collage of a woman&#039;s raised fist, holding a bundle of paint brushes. In the background, there is a ripped screen print of the Iranian flag.
In 2022 alone, more than 100 artists were arrested and subjected to work bans
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

The international community should recognise Iranian artists as human rights defenders on a par with activists, lawyers and journalists opposing the regime.

That is the recommendation of a new report titled "I Create; I Resist – Iranian Artists on the Frontline of Social Change", which details the Islamic Republic's "systematic attacks" on artists and their crackdown on "freedom of expression" in the wake of the Woman, Life, Freedom protest movement.

Contemporary Art Iran Protests
Elliott Goat, The Week UK

Elliott Goat, The Week UK 

