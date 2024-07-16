Art by the sea: exhibitions in Margate

Kent's vibrant creative hub yields another exciting new talent

Margate
The seaside town has become a thriving hub for artists and creatives
(Image credit: Henk Vrieselaar / Shutterstock)
Sea, space, creative communities, light, pleasure – these are some of the reasons that artists have come to Margate for generations. For JMW Turner, breathtaking skies and lover and landlady Sophia Booth provided ample reason to visit. Today, behold a Vanessa Raw painting and you are likely to be swept into a whirl of sensory euphoria as her nude female figures, in states of arousal and sexual play, cavort in lush landscapes rendered in velvety soft paint strokes. "Sometimes the paint just seems to take hold," says Raw of her process and her large-scale canvases that pulsate with life and endorphins. 

Raw is a happy tenant at Tracey Emin's TKE Studios complex, where artists work and support one another; all pay nominal rent. Emin, who has long been a champion of the town where she grew up, nominated Raw as an emerging talent for contemporary art gallerist Carl Freedman's "Artist to Artist" showcase at Frieze London last October. "I like Vanessa's work because it's free and liberating. When I first saw her work, I was shocked. I found the subject matter intense but I found the paintings incredibly beautiful," commented Emin.

