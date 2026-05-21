‘Beguiling’ Whistler retrospective at Tate Britain

Exhibition features ‘alluring’ array of sketches, portraits and decorated furniture

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Arrangement in Grey and Black No. 1, 1871
‘Odd, ungainly, unforgettable’: Whistler’s mother in his Arrangement in Grey and Black No. 1, 1871
(Image credit: Musée d’Orsay, Paris)

Europe’s biggest exhibition of James McNeill Whistler’s artworks has opened at London’s Tate Britain and it’s a “luscious, seductive blockbuster”, said Jonathan Jones in The Guardian.

The boundary-pushing American artist “delighted and scandalised late Victorian Britain” in his day. Like his Aesthetic Movement contemporary, Oscar Wilde, he “dared to say that art has no responsibility to depict real life or serve a moral purpose”.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.