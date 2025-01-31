Dora Carrington: Beyond Bloomsbury – a 'fascinating' exhibition

First major retrospective in almost 30 years brings together a 'marvellously diverse' selection of works

Giles Lytton Strachey portrait painting in oil on panel by Dora Carrington.
The 'climax' of the show: Carrington's celebrated portrait of Lytton Strachey
Unlike many of the female modernist artists who have been re-evaluated by our museums in recent years, Dora Carrington (1893-1932) was never really "forgotten", said Florence Hallett in The i Paper. A "peripheral" acolyte of the Bloomsbury group, the bisexual, resolutely bohemian Carrington – she preferred to be known by her surname alone – was clearly "fascinating to those around her". She wore men's clothes and pursued an "improbable", barely requited infatuation with the famously gay author Lytton Strachey; she inspired both a character in Aldous Huxley's "Crome Yellow" and a 1995 biographical film starring Emma Thompson.

Yet while her unconventional life has been mythologised, her art, which leapfrogged from style to style, has always defied categorisation. This exhibition, the first major Carrington retrospective in almost 30 years, is a full-scale reappraisal of this "elusive" artist's short but intriguing career, bringing together a "marvellously diverse selection" of paintings, drawings and prints, as well as a wealth of archive material. It adds up to an enjoyable affirmation of Carrington's talents and "unique skills as a painter".

