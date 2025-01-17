Forbidden Territories: an 'ambitious and ingenious' exhibition

'Extravaganza' of a show features an array of works celebrating 100 years of surrealist landscapes

Nicolas Party&#039;s Landscape
Nicolas Party's 'imposing' mural 'depicts trees like gigantic deciduous leaves'
(Image credit: Nicolas Party and The Modern Institute)
By
published

In 1924, the French writer André Breton put his name to a document he called "The Surrealist Manifesto". In it, he argued that European culture had suppressed "everything that may rightly or wrongly be termed superstition", and called on fellow writers and artists "to explore all that fell beyond rational and the conscious thought": dreams, hallucinations and "unedited streams of thought". Breton's text was the catalyst for what would become one of 20th century art's most recognisable movements, said Hettie Judah in The Guardian, inspiring artists including Salvador Dalí, René Magritte and Man Ray.

Opened late last year, this show at the Hepworth Wakefield – subtitled "100 Years of Surreal Landscapes" – is one of several celebrating surrealism's centenary. It brings together 160 paintings, photographs and sculptures to explore the surrealists' approach to landscape and the natural world, demonstrating how they used them as a prism through which to explore "the unconscious and the realm of feeling". Featuring pieces by surrealists both famous and obscure, it is an "extravaganza" of an exhibition that casts an "appropriately irreverent" look at its subject.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸