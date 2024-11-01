Vanessa Bell: A World of Form and Colour – an 'expansive' exhibition
The 'sweeping' show features over 140 works from paintings to ceramics
As a leading light of the Bloomsbury Group, Vanessa Bell is by no means an obscure figure, said Florence Hallett on the i news site. Yet though she was an accomplished painter, Bell (1879-1961) is more commonly remembered as "the freewheeling foil to her intellectually intimidating, altogether more formidable sister Virginia Woolf". Her art, "all too easily dismissed" as too "nice" and too "colourful", has often attracted less interest than her sex life.
The scale of this "neglect" is made clear by this new exhibition in Milton Keynes, the "most comprehensive survey of her career ever staged". The show features more than 140 works, including not just paintings and drawings, but ceramics, furniture and even designs for adverts and book jackets. It presents Bell as a restless artist who shifted "distractedly from style to style", variously embracing the techniques of her tutor, John Singer Sargent, post-impressionism and avant-garde abstraction. Can it bring about a reappraisal?
The show is certainly "expansive", said Evgenia Siokos in The Daily Telegraph. The first room sets the scene, presenting "an ensemble of essential characters" Bell depicted in her works: her father, the man of letters Leslie Stephen; her husband, the art critic Clive Bell; her sons Julian and Quentin; and, of course, Virginia Woolf.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
We then plunge into the avant-garde works that have led some to describe her as a "pioneer of British modernism": inspired by Matisse and Picasso, works such as "Abstract Painting" (c.1914) and "Composition" (1914) are "geometric experiments on canvas" that sometimes evolved into designs for textiles. Yet Bell was a very "impressionable" painter, and her imitation of fashionable styles brings out the "overwhelming mediocrity" of much of her own work. Indeed, it's tempting to think that without her Bloomsbury connections, we might remember her as "just another South Kensington hobby painter".
I disagree entirely, said Hettie Judah in The Guardian. Female artists have always "been condemned as copyists rather than drivers of innovation", and Bell's "openness to inspiration" is often interpreted as weakness. Yet she was no plagiarist. We see her experimenting with all manner of materials and techniques: she plays "delightedly" with pointillism in a portrait of her collaborator Roger Fry, experiments with collage in 1914's surprising "Still Life (Triple Alliance)", and relishes the freedom that working in the "lesser" decorative arts brought her.
At Charleston, the Sussex farmhouse she rented with the painter Duncan Grant, the two artists "summoned beauty on a shoestring", painting "colours and patterns over every surface", daubing "whimsical figures" onto panels and chests: here, we see doors and screens from the house. This show, a "sweeping expanse" of Bell's art, at long last makes her the "main character" in her own story.
MK Gallery, Milton Keynes. Until 23 February
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Kate Summerscale picks her favourite true crime books
The Week Recommends The writer shares works by Janet Malcolm, Helen Garner and Mark O'Connell
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: November 1, 2024
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku medium: November 1, 2024
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Kate Summerscale picks her favourite true crime books
The Week Recommends The writer shares works by Janet Malcolm, Helen Garner and Mark O'Connell
By The Week UK Published
-
The Forsyte Saga: 'faultless' production with a 'pitch-perfect' cast
The Week Recommends Theatrical adaptation of John Galsworthy's novels is a 'must-see' show
By The Week Published
-
The World of Tim Burton: a 'creepy, witty and visually ravishing' exhibition
The Week Recommends Sprawling show at the Design Museum features over 600 exhibits from across the directors' five-decade career from early sketches to costumes and props
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
5 online spice shops that will breathe life into your cooking and baking
The Week Recommends Accessing fresh spices does not have to be a grind
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – 'cracking' sequel is a real 'treat'
The Week Recommends Villainous penguin Feathers McGraw is 'magic' in new film
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
6 exciting homes for athletes
Feature Featuring a rock-climbing wall in New York and a basketball-tennis court in Washington
By The Week Staff Published
-
Peter Ames Carlin's 6 favorite books on pop culture icons
Feature The author recommends works by James McBride, Jim Bouton, and more
By The Week US Published
-
A solo weekend in Rome and the Vatican City
The Week Recommends Slow down and enjoy the magnificent sights at your own pace
By Kaye O'Doherty Published