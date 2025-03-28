Edvard Munch Portraits: first-of-a-kind British exhibition explores the 'prolific' work of Norwegian artist

'Scintillating pictures' offer new insight into misunderstood artist behind The Scream

Jappe Nilssen (1909), detail
Jappe Nilssen (1909): 'a glumly earnest figure in expensive purple'
(Image credit: Munch Museet / Juri Kobayashi)
By
published

We've got Edvard Munch all wrong, said Nancy Durrant in The Times.

The common perception of the painter of "The Scream" is that he was an "angsty Nordic loner", a tortured soul isolated from his fellow man. He certainly had his demons – mental health problems and alcoholism – but Munch (1863-1944) was also "a social animal", with many friends who "cared deeply about him" and supported him at his lowest moments. We meet several of them over the course of this show, the first exhibition in Britain to focus solely on the Norwegian artist's "prolific" output as a portraitist.

