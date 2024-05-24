Now You See Us: an 'energising and entertaining' tribute to female artists at Tate Britain

The 'impressively expansive' exhibition showcases some 200 paintings, sculptures and prints

Artemisia Gentileschi's Self-Portrait as the Allegory of Painting (La Pittura) at Tate Britain
Artemisia Gentileschi's Self-Portrait as the Allegory of Painting (La Pittura) at Tate Britain
"The past five or so years have seen an explosion of interest in the history of women's art," said Gabrielle Schwarz in The Daily Telegraph. Not so long ago, women were at best regarded as peripheral to art history. But in recent years, countless exhibitions, books and podcasts have appeared to "correct the record" – the latest being this new show at Tate Britain. 

"Now You See Us" brings together some 200 paintings, sculptures, prints and photographs by more than 100 female artists who worked in Britain between the 16th century and the immediate aftermath of the First World War. It seeks to explore the complicated story of women's role in the teaching and practice of art, examining the obstacles and prejudices that stood in their path and the ways in which they circumvented them. Ranging from relatively familiar names, including Artemisia Gentileschi, Angelica Kauffman and Gwen John, to hitherto forgotten figures, it is an "impressively expansive" effort. 

