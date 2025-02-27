Resistance: 'compelling' show captures a century of protest

Turner prizewinner Steve McQueen curates 'fascinating' photography exhibition in Margate

The Battle of Cable Street, 1936.
Clashes in East London: The Battle of Cable Street
(Image credit: Associated Press / Eddie Worth / Alamy)
By
published

"Resistance" takes visitors on a "voyage of discovery in black and white", said Nancy Durrant in The Times. Conceived by Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen and curated in collaboration with Clarrie Wallis, the "fascinating" exhibition explores 100 years of protest in Britain through photography.

The show begins with the suffrage movement in 1903 and concludes with the anti-Iraq war marches a century later. But the "deeply researched" exhibition also shines a light on "long forgotten protests" like the mass hunger marches that took place in London during the Great Depression, and the Headscarf Campaign led by women in Hull to improve safety for fishermen following the 1968 trawler disaster.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸