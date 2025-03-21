Turner: In Light and Shade – an 'enlightening' exhibition

'Superb' collection of the celebrated artist's works on paper are on display at the Whitworth

Upnor Castle, Kent (1831-32) by Turner
Upnor Castle, Kent (1831-32): fusing precise drawing with 'poetic ecstasy'
(Image credit: The Whitworth, University of Manchester)
By
published

From Remainers to Reform UK voters, from Mike Leigh to the Bank of England's note-makers, everyone seems to agree that Joseph Mallord William Turner "was our greatest artist", said Jonathan Jones in The Guardian. And his many admirers are in for a treat this year. This spring marks the 250th anniversary of Turner's birth, and the first of several events commemorating the milestone is this "enlightening" exhibition in Manchester.

Fans shouldn't go expecting the dramatic oil paintings for which Turner is best known: the display is first and foremost a showcase for the Whitworth Art Gallery's "superb collection" of the painter's works on paper, notably an "electric" series of 71 "sepia-toned" landscape prints entitled the "Liber Studiorum", or book of studies, published between 1807 and 1819. The show's title refers to Ruskin's comment: "He paints in colour, but thinks in light and shade." Throughout, Turner astonishes with his "eye for the complex truth of space", capturing ruined abbeys, pastoral scenes and stormy skies in images that fuse "precise drawing" with "poetic ecstasy", revealing "what a thoughtful, patient" observer of the world he was. It is a fine birthday tribute to "Britain's favourite painter".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸