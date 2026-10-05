Why is Renoir still so divisive?

‘Chocolate-boxiest’ Impressionist loathed for his sentimentality, adored for his love of life

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Le Moulin de la Galette by Pierre-Auguste Renoir
‘Flirtations, longings and consolations’: Renoir’s Bal du Moulin de la Galette (1876)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The opening of the National Gallery’s “Renoir and Love” exhibition has triggered record-breaking ticket sales – and a new outbreak of loathing for one of the world’s most famous Impressionists.

Renoir “gets a hard time from critics – and makers of memes”, said visual-art magazine Apollo. Where others see “joyous, light-flooded paintings”, they see “indifferent compositions, careless brushwork, overly saturated colours and a sentimental gaze”. A US group called Renoir Sucks at Painting once picketed Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, demanding that his works be removed from display, and its Instagram account was immediately flooded with pictures of people pretending to vomit in front of his paintings.

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Helen Brown, The Week UK

Helen Brown joined The Week as staff sub-editor in 2024. She edits and fact-checks articles, and also writes the odd one or two. She has a particular interest in health and sport, and has written a book on parenting. She read Classics and Modern Languages at the University of Oxford, where she wrote for the student paper, Cherwell, and then studied magazine journalism as a postgrad at City University, London. After working as a local newspaper reporter and a sports researcher for the BBC, she cut her sub-editing teeth at Radio Times, before becoming chief sub-editor at Cosmopolitan and then the health-and-fitness magazine Zest. She also wrote for The Guardian, The Independent and the Daily Mail.

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