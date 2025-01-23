A Short History of British Architecture: Simon Jenkins' book 'gallops along'

Some parts should be 'required reading' for the Labour government

In WWII an artist sits in the rubble of a City of London street painting St Paul&#039;s Cathedral which is undamaged
The book is a 'blistering polemic' against postwar planners and architects
By
published

"Simon Jenkins on architecture is typically a treat," said Laura Freeman in The Times. Over the past 25 years, the newspaper columnist has produced a series of bestselling books – "England's Thousand Best Churches", "Britain's 100 Best Railway Stations", and so on – which are invaluable when you're on a weekend away, and deciding what to see in the area.

Now, he has written a short history of British architecture, aimed at the "intelligent layman". As Jenkins takes us through the various styles (Palladianism, the gothic revival, etc.), it sometimes feels a little bit dutiful: the writing is more "assured" than inspired. But in its final 70 pages, the book "comes flamingly to life", as a "blistering polemic" against the postwar planners and architects who flattened neighbourhoods, built motorways through towns and forced people into brutalist tower blocks. For the Labour Government, planning to build 1.5 million homes, this brilliant section should be "required reading".

