Alan Cumming's 6 favorite works with resilient characters
The award-winning stage and screen actor recommends works by Douglas Stuart, Alasdair Gray, and more
When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.
Alan Cumming, the award-winning stage and screen actor, hosts the reality series "The Traitors," which returns Jan. 9 on Peacock. Cumming's latest book, co-authored by his friend and former comedy partner Forbes Masson, is "Victor & Barry's Kelvinside Compendium."
'After Leaving Mr. Mackenzie' by Jean Rhys (1931)
Rhys was one of those amazing, tragic, ahead-of-her-time women, and her life mirrored that of this novel's main character, Julia, who is dumped by her lover. Her awful journey is a raging scream against the patriarchy and a biting critique of how women are viewed, especially by other women. Buy it here.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Shuggie Bain' by Douglas Stuart (2020)
Reading this book is an immersive experience; you come out of it shattered and changed forever. Shuggie is a queer boy growing up poor in Glasgow. The only respite from the male toxicity and squalor he endures is his mother, Agnes, a drunk siren whose messy love is a beacon. Buy it here.
'The Trick Is To Keep Breathing' by Janice Galloway (1989)
Galloway is one of Scotland's finest writers, and this was her debut novel — full of pain and anguish, with an ironically named protagonist, Joy, who's trying to find the trick to continue to live. I seem to like books about people who are falling apart, told from inside the character's broken mind. This one is dark gold. Buy it here.
'Christopher and His Kind' by Christopher Isherwood (1976)
Isherwood inadvertently has had a huge impact on my life; his Berlin Stories were the basis for the musical Cabaret, which I've been in a few times. This fascinating book, however, is the unsanitized version of his life in Berlin at the end of the 1920s, just as Hitler was coming to prominence. Buy it here.
'The Foghorn Echoes' by Danny Ramadan (2022)
"Treat your thoughts like hurt children. They haven't yet learned how to handle pain." So says a wise ghost in this mesmerizing story that spans time and mortal space, from a war-torn childhood in Damascus to adult life in Vancouver's gayborhood. The first chapter is gasp-inducing. Buy it here.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
'Lanark' by Alasdair Gray (1981)
I read this novel as a young man and it blew my mind — well, expanded it. I knew Gray in Glasgow as this bohemian type. Once I read Lanark, he became a visionary to me, making me reassess what was possible. This book is dystopian, mesmerizing, and surreal, and also incredibly Scottish. Buy it here.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
-
Failed trans mission
Opinion How activists broke up the coalition gay marriage built
By Mark Gimein Published
-
6 historical homes in Greek Revival style
Feature Featuring a participant in Azalea Festival Garden Tour in North Carolina and a home listed on the National Register of Historic Places in New York
By The Week Staff Published
-
TV to watch in December, from 'Squid Game' to 'Paris & Nicole'
The Week Recommends A pulpy spy thriller, the reunion of Paris and Nicole and a new season of 'Squid Game'
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
6 historical homes in Greek Revival style
Feature Featuring a participant in Azalea Festival Garden Tour in North Carolina and a home listed on the National Register of Historic Places in New York
By The Week Staff Published
-
The best books about money and business
The Week Recommends Featuring works by Michael Morris, Alan Edwards, Andrew Leigh and others.
By The Week UK Published
-
A motorbike ride in the mountains of Vietnam
The Week Recommends The landscapes of Hà Giang are incredibly varied but breathtaking
By The Week UK Published
-
Nightbitch: Amy Adams satire is 'less wild' than it sounds
Talking Point Character of Mother starts turning into a dog in dark comedy
By The Week UK Published
-
Electric Dreams: a 'nerd's nirvana' at Tate Modern
The Week Recommends 'Poignant' show explores 20th-century arts' relationship with technology
By The Week UK Published
-
Joya Chatterji shares her favourite books
The Week Recommends The historian chooses works by Thomas Hardy, George Eliot and Peter Carey
By The Week UK Published
-
Ballet Shoes: 'magnificent' show 'never puts a foot wrong'
The Week Recommends Stage adaptation of Noel Streatfeild's much-loved children's novel is a Christmas treat
By The Week UK Published
-
Black Doves: Keira Knightley stars in 'gleeful' spy thriller
The Week Recommends Entertaining Netflix series is a 'crash-bang helter-skelter ride' that gets better every episode
By The Week UK Published