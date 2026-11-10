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Booker Prize gets its first ‘sci-fi’ winner

M. John Harrison hailed as ‘titan’ of overlooked genre, but post-apocalyptic novel The End of Everything defies pigeonholing

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Photo collage illustration of author M. John Harrison
Harrison, the oldest author to win the Booker Prize, blends sci-fi with fantasy, satire and horror
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

M. John Harrison has supplanted Margaret Atwood to become the oldest winner of the Booker Prize, scooping the prestigious award for “The End of Everything”.

The 81-year-old English author won the £50,000 prize for a post-apocalyptic novel that has divided opinion. The judges’ chair, Mary Beard, called it a “challenging read”.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.

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