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David Szalay’s 6 favorite books

The Booker Prize-winning author recommends works by William Faulkner, Han Kang, and Sheila Heti

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David Szalay
Szalay's book, Flesh, won last year’s Booker Prize
(Image credit: David Szalay)
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Hungarian British author David Szalay’s acclaimed novels include All That Man Is and Turbulence. His most recent book, Flesh, now out in paperback, won last year’s Booker Prize and follows the rags-to-riches trajectory of an impulsive Hungarian man.

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