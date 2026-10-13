Sebastian Barry’s 6 favorite books

The best-selling author recommends works by Anthony Trollope and Robert Gottlieb

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Sebastian Barry
Sebastian Barry is the author of A Long Long Way,
(Image credit: Hannah Cunningham)
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Five-time Booker Prize nominee Sebastian Barry is the author of A Long Long Way, On Canaan’s Side, and Days Without End. The Irish author’s new novel, The Newer World, follows a formerly enslaved Tennessean who’s navigating America’s post–Civil War era.

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