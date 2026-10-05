Alexander McCall Smith’s 6 favorite books

The best-selling author recommends works by Evelyn Waugh and Muriel Spark

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Alexander McCall Smith
McCall Smith wrote the No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series
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Alexander McCall Smith is the author of the Botswana-set No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series, whose 27 books have sold more than 40 million copies. In the latest, The Big Cats Dance Party, a high-profile case falls to a novice sleuth while the agency’s founder is away.

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