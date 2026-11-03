Terrence Holt’s 6 favorite books

The author recommends works by Sylvia Waugh, Anton Chekhov, and Homer

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Terrence Holt is the author of In the Valley of the Kings.
(Image credit: Theo Holt)
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Terrence Holt is a physician, former literature professor, and the author of an acclaimed story collection, In the Valley of the Kings. His first novel, Soldiers & Sailors, follows a doctor who is transformed when he begins working at a veterans home.

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