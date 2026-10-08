The Nobel Prize in Literature: the most controversial award?

Small group of Swedes chooses recipient of prestigious international honour, but subjective decision ‘reliably angers critics’

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Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy Ingrid Carlberg gives a press conference to announce the winner of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature
Ingrid Carlberg of the Swedish Academy announces poet Anne Carson as the winner of this year’s Nobel Prize in Literature
(Image credit: Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP / Getty Images)

When the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature was revealed today, “all eyes in the literary world” were firmly fixed on Stockholm, said Deutsche Welle.

But the announcement of 76-year-old Canadian poet and essayist Anne Carson as this year’s laureate marked the end of a lengthy, secretive selection process that began more than a year ago. And the world’s most prestigious literary award has, according to Euronews, “generated more controversies” than any of the other Nobel Prizes.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.

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