Diana Henry picks her favourite books
The food writer shares works by Claire Keegan, Molly O'Neill and Richard Yates
The award-winning food writer chooses the books that have most affected her. Her audiobook, "Around the Table, 52 Essays on Food and Life" is on Audible and Spotify now, and published by Mitchell Beazley in October.
Revolutionary Road
Richard Yates, 1961
I would need to live several lives before I'd have the insight to write this. A collapsing marriage – the resentment, the longing for more, the imagined conversations – and the shattering of the American Dream in 1950s suburbia. This shook my soul.
Foster
Claire Keegan, 2010
Claire Keegan's writing is spare, small scale. She leads you into what you think is a small world – a young girl is taken to stay with a childless couple while her mother has another baby – but it's a huge world where love brings hope and disappointments are made bearable. A perfect novel.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A Thousand Acres
Jane Smiley, 1991
Sisters in Iowa fight over the inheritance of their father's farm when he decides to retire. A brutal story about what families are capable of, with more than an echo of "King Lear". I read it in one sitting.
Say Nothing
Patrick Radden Keefe, 2018
An account of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, with the actions of IRA volunteer Dolours Price (she tried to blow up the Old Bailey) and the kidnap and murder of mother Jean McConville at its centre. The structure of such a complex narrative is breathtaking, as is the way Radden Keefe inhabits the minds of those involved. I grew up in the Troubles and could almost smell the Northern Irish countryside.
A Well-Seasoned Appetite
Molly O'Neill, 1995
Molly O'Neill writes about food better than anyone else. It's not her recipes but her prose. A granita is a "shale of glassy crystals", and her first taste of aubergines is like a short story: she eats the smoky flesh while listening to the local radio station and news of Watergate.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
6 dream homes with chef’s kitchens
Feature Featuring a house with two kitchen islands in Utah and a kitchen with a stove nook in New York
By The Week US Published
-
Warfare: an 'honest' account of brutal engagement in Iraq
The Week Recommends Alex Garland's film focuses on the 'overwhelming, sensory journey' of conflict
By The Week UK Published
-
Is This Working?: a 'strangely gripping' look at British working life
The Week Recommends Author Charlie Colenutt weaves an 'utterly fascinating and thoroughly depressing' history of jobs
By The Week UK Published
-
Critics’ choice: Restaurants worthy of their buzz
feature A fun bistro, a reservation worth the wait, and a modern twist on Mexican dishes
By The Week US Published
-
Film reviews: Snow White, Death of a Unicorn, and The Alto Knights
Feature A makeover for Disney’s first animated feature, greedy humans earn nature’s wrath, and a feud between crime bosses rattles the mob
By The Week US Published
-
Art review: Jack Whitten: The Messenger
Feature Museum of Modern Art, New York City, through Aug. 2
By The Week US Published
-
Max Allan Collins’ 6 favorite books that feature private detectives
Feature The mystery writer recommends works by Dashiell Hammett, Raymond Chandler, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Book reviews: ‘Red Scare: Blacklists, McCarthyism, and the Making of Modern America’ and ‘How to End a Story: Collected Diaries, 1978–1998’
Feature A political ‘witch hunt’ and Helen Garner’s journal entries
By The Week US Published