Dr Xand van Tulleken picks his favourite books

The health writer and presenter selects work by Patrick Radden Keefe, David Sedaris and Mary Renault

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Xand van Tulleken
Van Tulleken co-presents BBC Radio 4’s ‘What’s Up Docs?’ with his twin brother Chris
(Image credit: Darren Skene)

The TV doctor and presenter of BBC Radio 4’s “What’s Up Docs?” picks his favourite books. He is talking about his own latest book, “Make Me Well”, at the Stratford Literary Festival on 30 October.

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