Dr Xand van Tulleken picks his favourite books
The health writer and presenter selects work by Patrick Radden Keefe, David Sedaris and Mary Renault
The TV doctor and presenter of BBC Radio 4’s “What’s Up Docs?” picks his favourite books. He is talking about his own latest book, “Make Me Well”, at the Stratford Literary Festival on 30 October.
It’s So Easy (And Other Lies)
Duff McKagan, 2011
I thought this book by the Guns N’ Roses bassist would be all tales of rock’n’roll excess by my favourite childhood band. Instead, it is a fascinating account of his struggle with drink, drugs and health. He is saved by creativity, martial arts and a loving family. An antidote to the wellness industry, it changed my thinking about health and family.
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Empire of Pain
Patrick Radden Keefe, 2021
I am from the generation of doctors who were educated about pain by Purdue Pharma. Its vast influence reached far beyond marketing – I never once saw an ad for OxyContin. We are still undoing the damage.
Calypso
David Sedaris, 2018
Sedaris is the funniest essayist alive. His stories help me make sense of my family, and find humour in the everyday.
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Super-Infinite
Katherine Rundell, 2022
John Donne, the subject of this amazing book, is perhaps our greatest love poet. He’s raunchy, funny, and ended up as the Dean of St Paul’s Cathedral. No matter how little you know about poetry, this book will sweep you up and leave you breathless at the genius of both the subject and the author.
The Persian Boy
Mary Renault, 1972
The story of Alexander the Great, told by his slave and lover, Bagoas. It is an adventure story and a love story and, despite being set over 2,000 years ago, feels contemporary and relevant. Renault is one of the greats of historical fiction.
The White Road
Edmund de Waal, 2015
Edmund de Waal is perhaps best known as a potter, but he is also a wonderful writer. This book is his pilgrimage to understand the mysterious white clay. I defy you not to get sucked into porcelain mania as he tours the world.