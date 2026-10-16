Mary Portas picks her favourite books

The retail consultant and broadcaster selects works by Rainer Maria Rilke, Edith Wharton and Laurie Lee

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Mary Portas in a stage interview
Mary Portas was appointed by then prime minister David Cameron in 2011 to lead an independent review into the future of the UK high street
(Image credit: Ben Montgomery / Getty Images for SXSW London)

The broadcaster and champion of the high street, who transformed the fortunes of Harvey Nichols, picks her favourites. She will be talking about her latest book, “I Shop, Therefore I Am”, at Stratford Literary Festival on 1 November.

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