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Hermione Lee’s latest biography champions novelist Anita Brookner, a sometimes unappreciated Booker Prize winner. Below, Lee, who’s created celebrated studies of Virginia Woolf, Edith Wharton, and Tom Stoppard, recommends six books that Brookner also loved.

‘Le Grand Meaulnes’ by Alain-Fournier (1913)

The heart-tugging, romantic, nostalgic French story of a lost, perpetually sought-for domain of love and joy. Written just before the world changed, it haunted Anita Brookner, as it does me, and its mood gets into some of her most French-style novels. Buy it here.

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‘David Copperfield’ by Charles Dickens (1850)

Dickens was Brookner’s earliest reading, and Copperfield was one of her favorite characters. She loved this “beautiful” novel and its poignant scenes of childhood. I always cry, too, when I get to the death of Davy’s mother, however many times I read this irresistible and endearing classic. Buy it here.

‘The Weather in the Streets’ by Rosamond Lehmann (1936)

Lehmann (1936). Brookner dedicated Hotel du Lac to Lehmann, and she adored her friend’s novels of “innocence, hope, betrayal, disappointment.” Some of her own female characters have the vulnerability and passionate emotions of Lehmann’s, though Brookner is more caustic and witty. I was a Lehmann addict in my teens and love returning to her. Buy it here.

‘The Stories of Edith Wharton’ edited by Anita Brookner (1988)

Wharton was one of Brookner’s literary heroines, as she is mine. Brookner called Wharton “a stylish and uncompromising psychologist,” and “ahead of her time,” and she loved Wharton’s lucid, worldly, deeply felt treatments of love and society in her novels and her stories, which are every bit as good. Buy it here.

‘Beware of Pity’ by Stefan Zweig (1939)

Echoing Zweig, Brookner says in one of her novels that “pity is for the weak, the incompetent, the unsuccessful.” She shared and admired Zweig’s dark, ruthless view of the world, especially in this tragic story of betrayal, guilt, and abandonment, set on the Austro-Hungarian border on the eve of the First World War. Buy it here.

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‘The Porcupine’ by Julian Barnes (1992)

Brookner was a great admirer of her friend Julian Barnes’ novels, and particularly liked this ironic and pessimistic imagining of the trial of a deposed Communist party leader, which casts an implacable eye on the liberal aspirations of democracy and on human self-deceptions. Buy it here.