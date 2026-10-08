Why younger generations are investing in childhood hobbies

Call it hobbymaxxing, funflation or hobbyamory — just don’t call it adulting

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A group of young people playing music together
Indulging in our childhood hobbies can help us see ‘how much we’ve changed’
(Image credit: Maria Korneeva / Getty Images)

The term ‘hobbymaxxing’ refers to filling up one’s schedule with as many hobbies as possible. Young people frustrated by the proliferation of AI and sick of screen addiction are investing in more nondigital pastimes, many of which have a nostalgic bent.

It should come as no surprise that a generation increasingly “disenfranchised by AI” and averse to alcohol consumption is hobbymaxxing, said Sadiba Hasan at The New York Times. The newfound focus seems to be on “wholesome, creative and tactile activities.”

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Deeya Sonalkar, The Week UK

Deeya Sonalkar joined The Week as audience editor in 2025. She is in charge of The Week's social media platforms as well as providing audience insight and researching online trends.

Deeya started her career as a digital intern at Elle India in Mumbai, where she oversaw the title's social media and employed SEO tools to maximise its visibility, before moving to the UK to pursue a master's in marketing at Brunel University. She took up a role as social media assistant at MailOnline while doing her degree. After graduating, she jumped into the role of social media editor at London's The Standard, where she spent more than a year bringing news stories from the capital to audiences online. She is passionate about sociocultural issues and very enthusiastic about film and culinary arts.

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