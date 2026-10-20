Best books ... chosen by Kate Atkinson

The celebrated author shares her picks

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Headshot of Kate Atkinson
Kate Atkinson
(Image credit: Euan Myles)

Kate Atkinson is the celebrated author of Life After Life, Case Histories, and 12 other novels set mostly in her native U.K. In her latest, Our Noble Selves, a former POW becomes a murder suspect while helping stage a 1951 festival intended to boost national morale.

‘Middlemarch’ by George Eliot (1871–72)

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