Gilbert & George and the Communists: an 'illuminating' look at the 'peculiar' world of the art duo

The collaborative art pair's journey to Moscow in 1990 is chronicled in this 'excellent' book

Book cover of Gilbert &amp; George and the Communists
The two Thatcherite artists made a 'funny' trip to the 'slowly imploding' Soviet Union
(Image credit: Cheerio Publishing Ltd)
By
published

"James Birch is a somewhat mysterious art dealer and curator" who made a name for himself in 1988 by mounting a Francis Bacon exhibition in Moscow, said Lynn Barber in The Spectator.

In 2022, he published "Bacon in Moscow", a "gripping book about that adventure". Now, he has "written an even more gripping follow-up, about taking Gilbert & George to Moscow, Beijing and Shanghai".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸