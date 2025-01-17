Jonathan Sumption shares his favourite books

The medieval historian recommends works by Edward Gibbon, Johan Huizinga and others

Jonathan Sumption
The former justice of the Supreme Court's new book is out this week
(Image credit: Getty / Fairfax Media)
By
published

The medieval historian and former justice of the Supreme Court chooses his favourite books. The fifth and final volume of his history of the Hundred Years War, "Triumph and Illusion", is out in paperback this week

The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸