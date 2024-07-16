Laura van den Berg's 6 favorite books with hidden secrets

The author recommends works by Patricia Lockwood, Gillian Flynn, and more

Laura van den Berg
Laura van den Berg is the author of "State of Paradise"
(Image credit: Courtesy image)
Jump to category:
By
published
inFeatures

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

In Laura van den Berg's latest novel, "State of Paradise," a woman returns to her Florida hometown and finds it plagued by cults, missing-persons cases, and floods. Below, van den Berg recommends six other books about homecomings.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Book List Feature From The Magazine
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸