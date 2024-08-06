Lev Grossman's 6 favorite books that explore the Middle Ages
The author recommends works by Dan Jones, T.H. White, and more
- 'Powers and Thrones: A New History of the Middle Ages' by Dan Jones (2021)
- 'A Distant Mirror: The Calamitous 14th Century' by Barbara Tuchman (1978)
- 'Nicked' by M.T. Anderson (2024)
- 'The House of Wisdom: How the Arabs Transformed Western Civilization' by Jonathan Lyons (2009)
- 'The Once and Future King' by T.H. White (1958)
- 'Sir Gawain and the Green Knight' (1300s)
When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.
Lev Grossman's new novel, "The Bright Sword," follows a young knight who arrives in Camelot just after the fall of King Arthur. Below, the author of the best-selling "Magicians" trilogy recommends six great books about medieval times.
'Powers and Thrones: A New History of the Middle Ages' by Dan Jones (2021)
Jones begins his kaleidoscopic account with the sack of Rome in 410 and never slows down. A tireless, virtuosic storyteller, he's constantly in search of evocative details and fresh themes — climate change, the interconnectedness of East and West — to illuminate the darkness. Buy it here.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'A Distant Mirror: The Calamitous 14th Century' by Barbara Tuchman (1978)
There has been much scholarly ink under the bridge since Tuchman wrote this account of Europe at its most wondrous and tormented, but somehow no one since has conjured the mood and the contradictions of that moment with the same vividness — the terrible weather, the decadent feasts, the relentless cruelty, the longing for divine mercy. Buy it here.
'Nicked' by M.T. Anderson (2024)
A dreaming monk and a hard-boiled relic hunter attempt the heist of the millennium: stealing the body of St. Nicholas from its tomb. Nicked is a love story, a cracking good buddy comedy, a medieval thriller, and much more besides, set in a meticulously drawn portrait of 11th-century Europe. Buy it here.
'The House of Wisdom: How the Arabs Transformed Western Civilization' by Jonathan Lyons (2009)
At a time when Europeans were still trying to figure out when Easter was, Arab scholars were doing spherical geometry, performing surgery with sharpened fish bones, and calculating the circumference of Earth. We're still waking up to how much of the Western world rests on foundations built in the East. Buy it here.
'The Once and Future King' by T.H. White (1958)
It's still the greatest modern telling of the legend of King Arthur, in all its majesty and melancholy. In a towering feat of the imagination, White remade the stiff, formal figures of the body of literature known as the Matter of Britain, endowing the characters with new humor, warmth, and longing, making the ancient tales sing. Buy it here.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
'Sir Gawain and the Green Knight' (1300s)
A winter's day; a strange traveler; a brave knight; a fatal game. Written by an unknown hand, it's the most elegant and approachable medieval adventure, starring the most charming and human of all Arthur's knights. Buy it here.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
-
The names to know in the historic US-Russia prisoner swap
In the Spotlight Several Americans were freed from captivity in the exchange
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Production of 'dark' oxygen deep in the ocean comes to light
Under the radar The sea is full of se(a)crets
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Get physical at these 8 hotels that target 8 different sports
The Week Recommends After you check in, it's game time
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Paris 1924: Sport, Art and the Body – a 'riveting' show
The Week Recommends A century after the last Paris Olympics, the 'invigorating' exhibition explores the artistic legacy of the Games
By The Week UK Published
-
Alan Cumming picks his favourite books
The Week Recommends The award-winning actor selects works by Douglas Stuart, Christopher Isherwood and more
By The Week UK Published
-
Coming of Age by Lucy Foulkes: 'wise and revelatory' guide to the teenage mind
The Week Recommends The psychologist shows how our 'enduringly vivid' formative years shape the adults we become
By The Week UK Published
-
Oliver! – Cameron Mackintosh's latest revival is a 'visual delight'
The Week Recommends Performances are 'top-notch' in new staging of classic show
By The Week UK Published
-
I Saw the TV Glow: 'deeply haunting' mystery drama deserves 'cult status'
The Week Recommends Jane Schoenbrun's 'suffocating' feature follows two misfit teens united by their love of a supernatural TV show
By The Week UK Published
-
Amy Stewart's 6 favorite books for plant enthusiasts
Feature The best-selling author recommends works by Naoko Abe, Ann Patchett, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 pristine homes in Wisconsin
Feature Featuring a two-sided fireplace in Caledonia and an ornamental pond in River Hills
By The Week Staff Published
-
Alice Munro: should we still read a fallen saint?
From The Magazine Claims author excused abuse of daughter at hands of stepfather has readers 'sifting sentences for missed clues'
By The Week UK Published